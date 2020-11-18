Taiwanese military says one of its F-16 fighter jets disappeared from radar

Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. said on Tuesday that an F-16 fighter jet disappeared from radar during a routine training flight.

On November 17, the Ministry of National Defense announced that an F-16 fighter aircraft, piloted by Colonel Chiang, disappeared from the radar screen at 18:07 (GMT+8) Tuesday.

According to a recent service news release, a fighter jet last was spotted at the northeast of Hualien Airbase.

Taiwanese Armed Forces have dispatched rescue forces to the area to search & rescue the pilot.

The following official statements said that Minister Yen headed for Hualien for the latest updates on SAR efforts for the missing F-16, instructing that all available assets mobilized to bring Col. Chiang home.