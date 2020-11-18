SubSea Craft to explore aerial delivery solutions of its futuristic hybrid submarine

British company SubSea Craft Ltd has announced that it is partnering with IrvinGQ, the aerial delivery solutions provider, to begin working together to develop a parachute deployment option for its innovative surface-submersible craft, VICTA.

According to a company statement, adding the potential for aerial dispatch to VICTA”s portfolio complements its highly flexible deployable options, which include launch from a road trailer, port of opportunity, heavy-lift helicopter or suitable surface platform. As a consequence, working in close partnership with IrvinGQ is an exciting prospect.

The IrvinGQ Maritime Craft Aerial Delivery System (MCADS) allows fast surface craft of various types to be air-dropped in concert with their crews and operators. Once married-up they can be underway in minutes. SubSea Craft is working closely with its other partners, BAR Technologies, SCISYS (CGI), Sonardyne and Diverse, alongside IrvinGQ to explore how these systems could support VICTA for its marine customers in the future.

Scott Verney, CEO at SubSea Craft, says: “each of our clients will use VICTA for a different purpose and we need to ensure she is deployable by as many means possible. Her flexibility and utility is one reason why VICTA is a generation ahead of the competition. IrvinGQ is the only company providing MCADS to military forces worldwide so they’re the experts in this field.”

“SubSea Craft works with the world’s leading specialist designers – blending best-in-class technologies with an innovative, positive and agile business mind-set,” Verney continues. “Our partners significantly influence the development of the craft and working in tandem with them is pivotal to achieving the technological edge, which is VICTA’s hallmark. We’re certain this new relationship will do the same to deliver the very best for our customers, now and in the future.”

Mark Lavender, Business Development Manager at IrvinGQ adds, “For over a century, as a business, we have been at the forefront of the on-going development of airdrop systems. We work directly with manufacturers to ensure a craft interfaces with the airdrop system and surrounding environment safely. VICTA is a revolutionary craft and one like no other available. Adapting our proven MCADS platform with bespoke interfaces it will be possible to deploy VICTA by parachute safely from C130, C17, A400M and the KC390 aircraft.

“Air-despatch offers many advantages, not least fast and discreet deployment and we’re confident we can find a solution for VICTA to do just that. We’re delighted to be working with SubSea Craft and look forward to the exciting times ahead.”

VICTA is a unique and innovative craft – the world’s most sophisticated Diver Delivery Unit (DDU). Its distinctive form combines the characteristics of a Long-Range Insertion Craft (LRIC) with those of a Swimmer Delivery Vehicle (SDV). Over the past two years the company has harnessed novel, market-leading technology to bring the vessel to life and VICTA is now in fit-out ahead of comprehensive trials and testing which will take place in 2021.

VICTA can reach speeds of up to 40 knots on the surface over a range of 250nm, whilst submerged the craft has an endurance of up to 4 hours – sufficient to cover 25nm with 2 crew and 6 operators.