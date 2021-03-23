Tuesday, March 23, 2021
StandardAero contracted for T56 repairs in support of P-3, C-130 and C-2A aircraft

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Wray

The U.S. Navy has awarded the StandardAero a contract for T56 engine depot level repairs in support of the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules and C-2A Greyhound aircraft. 

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that San Antonio-based StandardAero won $148,9 million for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure T56 engine depot level repairs.

Within the contract, work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas; and Winnipeg, Canada, and is expected to be completed in March 2026.

StandardAero provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for T56 engines, engine accessories, and Quick Engine Change nacelles for military Hercules C-130, P-3 Orion and C-2A Greyhound aircraft.

As noted by the company, StandardAero has the largest and most diverse group of T56 customers in the industry. StandardAero is the T56 engine depot for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Canadian Forces, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Swedish Defence Forces and many other government and military customers around the world. The company is responsible for the depot-level maintenance of 70% of the T56 worldwide fleet.

