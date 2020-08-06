Thursday, August 6, 2020
type here...

SpearUAV unveils Ninox family of encapsulated drones

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

Elbit Systems will help Ukraine to upgrade MiG-29 fighter jets

The news agency Defense Express, quoting Ukraine's Ministry of Defense officials, reported that Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems can help the country to...
View Post
Aviation

Russia plans for mass delivery of new stealth heavy strike drone in 2024

The Russian Air Force is still expected to receive the first batch of newest stealth heavy strike unmanned aerial vehicle in 2024, United Aircraft...
View Post
Army

World’s largest airplane delivers military chassis from US to Israel

The Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world's biggest fully operational plane, has landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel delivering Oshkosh military chassis from the...
View Post
Maritime Security

A fleet of modern drones visited flight deck of new British aircraft carrier

A fleet of modern autonomous and unmanned systems visited the flight deck os the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. HMS...
View Post
Aviation

Israeli Air Force uses advanced flight simulation technology to train fighter pilots

The Israeli Air Force has released new details of its training programs to train fighter pilots. In the 420th ("Fighter Simulator") Squadron at Hatzor AFB,...
View Post
Subscribe

Israeli innovative company SpearUAV has unveiled its Ninox family of encapsulated drones. Instantly launched and intuitively operated, the drones provide on-demand and on-the-move intelligence capabilities that create new dimensions on the battlefield.

Compared to traditional drones of similar capabilities, Ninox offers both operational affordability and flexibility: the drones can be launched manually or from a grenade launcher by individual soldiers, from a stationary or mobile land platform, or from an aerial or maritime system.

Ruggedized and built to withstand extreme environmental conditions and vibrations, Ninox is available in a range of drone and capsule sizes, and can be easily customized to meet customer requirements.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Requiring no deployment, the Ninox system comprises a drone, launched at high speed from the weapon, which then immediately unfolds and stabilizes in the air without operator intervention. There are currently three solutions in the Ninox family: Ninox 40, Ninox 66 and Ninox 103.

Ninox 40

Specifically designed for single-user operation, this micro-tactical drone system features an encapsulated drone and control unit. Weighing under 250g – within regulatory limitations – it is lightweight enough to be incorporated into the soldier’s vest and carried on the person during combat. The Ninox 40 has a flight capacity of up to 40 minutes, extensive ISTAR capabilities, day and night camera for enhanced situational awareness, automatic tracking, and can be launched on the move and from under cover.

Ninox 66

Ready for use at the press of a button, this tactical multi-drone system has been designed for launch from stationary and mobile platforms, such as MBT, IFV and more, even on the move. Simple to operate, the Ninox 66 enables the operator to direct the payload without requiring drone piloting skills. It features swarm, mesh and computer vision capabilities, automatic target tracking, homing algorithms and more. With up to 50 minutes’ flight time, and capable of carrying payloads of up to 700g in wind speeds of up to 20 knots, this ruggedized system can withstand harsh weather and battle conditions.

Ninox 103

With a ruggedized composite airframe, the Ninox 103 is a state-of-the-art encapsulated drone designed for strategic-tactical uses and instant launch with payloads of up to 1.5 kg from large scale air, sea and land platforms. Intuitive and easy to use, it can achieve up to 60 minutes’ flight time, in wind speeds of up to 20 knots, and features the most advanced capabilities, including swarm, mesh, computer vision, target tracking and homing algorithms.

“The Ninox systems were developed as a direct response to the need of military forces for immediate intelligence capabilities,” says Gadi Kuperman, Founder and CEO of Spear. “Our solutions are designed to provide the end user with the most effective way to achieve immediate tactical superiority on today’s chaotic battlefield. This is a groundbreaking technology that will revolutionize the battlefield, enabling forces to use drones as standard kit. We are proud that our company’s solutions are already in advanced stages of review by the Israel Ministry of Defense.”

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Aviation

Elbit Systems will help Ukraine to upgrade MiG-29 fighter jets

The news agency Defense Express, quoting Ukraine's Ministry of Defense officials, reported that Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems can help the country to...
View Post
Aviation

Russia plans for mass delivery of new stealth heavy strike drone in 2024

The Russian Air Force is still expected to receive the first batch of newest stealth heavy strike unmanned aerial vehicle in 2024, United Aircraft...
View Post
Army

World’s largest airplane delivers military chassis from US to Israel

The Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world's biggest fully operational plane, has landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel delivering Oshkosh military chassis from the...
View Post
Maritime Security

A fleet of modern drones visited flight deck of new British aircraft carrier

A fleet of modern autonomous and unmanned systems visited the flight deck os the Royal Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. HMS...
View Post
Aviation

Israeli Air Force uses advanced flight simulation technology to train fighter pilots

The Israeli Air Force has released new details of its training programs to train fighter pilots. In the 420th ("Fighter Simulator") Squadron at Hatzor AFB,...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

Belarus mobilizes 3,000 soldiers over invasion concerns

The Belarus military will mobilize at least 3,000 soldiers starting 10 August ahead of August’s presidential election and over invasion concerns. A Belarus' military official...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army’s future combat vehicles take shape in new concept images

The U.S. Army is developing a new family of combat vehicles that will cover a spectrum of autonomy and robotics to prepare for the...
Read more
News

Britain’s biggest defense company reports robust performance in second quarter

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems reported that sales increased by 4% on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of acquisitions, to...
Read more
Maritime Security

Canada receives first new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

On Friday, the Canadian Department of National Defense has announced that the first new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship arrived at its homeport at...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine