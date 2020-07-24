Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...

Spanish Seahawk helicopter airlifts injured sailor from U.S. Navy destroyer

NewsMaritime Security
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Sergey Smolentsev

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy warships conducts operations with Indian Navy

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group with Indian Navy ships are conducting cooperative operations in the Indian Ocean, according to a press release issued Thursday...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy destroyer USS Porter participates in exercise Sea Breeze 2020

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) entered the Black Sea July 19, 2020 to participate in exercise Sea Breeze 2020. This is Porter’s...
View Post
Maritime Security

General Dynamics awarded $13 million Knifefish underwater drone contract modification

General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded a $13,5 million contract modification for the Surface Mine Countermeasure...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy returns broken E/A-18G Growler aircraft back to the fleet

The U.S. Navy has announced on Monday that it has returned a broken E/A-18G Growler carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft back to the fleet. “Originally this...
View Post
Army

Ukrainian Army is testing new Camel unmanned ground vehicle

The ArmyInform news agency announced that the Ukrainian Army has begun evaluating the new Camel tactical unmanned ground vehicle with a remote weapon station. Last...
View Post
Subscribe

The Dumskaya.net news agency has reported that Spanish SH-60 Seahawk helicopter from frigate Alvaro de Bazen (F101) airlifted an injured sailor from a U.S. Navy destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) off the Ukrainian coast.

U.S. Navy destroyer with a Spanish frigate takes part in the multinational exercise “Sea Breeze 20”, which takes place between July 20 and 27, in Ukraine’s territorial waters, in the international waters of the Black Sea and in the port of Odessa.

Officials say military officials notified the Ukrainian Naval Forces and coordinators of exercise of the Wednesday that a crew member had suffered an injury aboard the USS Porter.

- Advertisement -

The injured sailor was hoisted onto the helicopter and flown to Odessa Airport, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

On 22 July, at approximately 11:30, the Spanish Navy frigate Alvaro de Bazen lifted their Sea Hawk SH-60 helicopter and send it to USS Porter, where took the injured Sailor, according to the Dumskaya.net.

Local media reports the injured person was in stable condition and currently he was taken to U.S. Navy installation at NATO Base Sigonella in Sicily, Italy.

‘Sea Breeze 20’ is organized and coordinated by the United States Naval Forces and the Ukrainian Naval Forces, and more than 20 military ships, 19 aircraft and staff officers from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain, USA, Turkey and Ukraine are participating in this exercise, a total of about 2,000 soldiers.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

U.S. Army integrates tactical network systems onto combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has reported that Army Futures Command (AFC) is using rapid prototyping to integrate tactical network systems, which will enhance functionality of...
Read more
Army

New Russian anti-aircraft system a massive threat to future U.S. Army helicopters?

The U.S. Army strives to develop new aircraft as part of the Future Vertical Lift program to successfully dominate in highly contested and complex...
Read more
Army

Estonia receives first batch of R20 Rahe automatic rifles

Estonian Defense Forces received the first batch of a total of R20 Rahe automatic rifles, according to a recent service news release. On Wednesday, Maj....
Read more
Maritime Security

General Dynamics awarded $13 million Knifefish underwater drone contract modification

General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded a $13,5 million contract modification for the Surface Mine Countermeasure...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine