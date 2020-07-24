The Dumskaya.net news agency has reported that Spanish SH-60 Seahawk helicopter from frigate Alvaro de Bazen (F101) airlifted an injured sailor from a U.S. Navy destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) off the Ukrainian coast.

U.S. Navy destroyer with a Spanish frigate takes part in the multinational exercise “Sea Breeze 20”, which takes place between July 20 and 27, in Ukraine’s territorial waters, in the international waters of the Black Sea and in the port of Odessa.

Officials say military officials notified the Ukrainian Naval Forces and coordinators of exercise of the Wednesday that a crew member had suffered an injury aboard the USS Porter.

The injured sailor was hoisted onto the helicopter and flown to Odessa Airport, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

On 22 July, at approximately 11:30, the Spanish Navy frigate Alvaro de Bazen lifted their Sea Hawk SH-60 helicopter and send it to USS Porter, where took the injured Sailor, according to the Dumskaya.net.

Local media reports the injured person was in stable condition and currently he was taken to U.S. Navy installation at NATO Base Sigonella in Sicily, Italy.

‘Sea Breeze 20’ is organized and coordinated by the United States Naval Forces and the Ukrainian Naval Forces, and more than 20 military ships, 19 aircraft and staff officers from Bulgaria, Georgia, Norway, Romania, Spain, USA, Turkey and Ukraine are participating in this exercise, a total of about 2,000 soldiers.