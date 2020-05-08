Spanish Air Force A400M Atlas military transport aircraft suffered a bird strike while landing in Zaragoza.

The bird-aircraft collision happened when an A400M was performing a landing to Zaragoza Air Base, according to the Breaking Aviation News.

The aircraft successfully landed and performed a roll-out as the captain informed Air Base tower that they had struck a bird shortly before touching down.

There were no injuries in the incident even though the aircraft suffered substantial damage to its under-fuselage near one of the aft wheel well, per defpost.com.

The first A400M was delivered to Spain in November 2016. The first 14 aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2022 and the rest 13 will be delivered from 2025.

The Airbus’ website said the A400M Atlas is the most advanced, proven and certified airlifter available, combining 21st century state-of-the-art technologies to fulfil the current and upcoming armed forces’ needs. The A400M combines the capability to carry strategic loads with the ability to deliver even into tactical locations with small and unprepared airstrips and can act as a frontline-tanker. One aircraft that can do the work of three – the A400M.