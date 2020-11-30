Monday, November 30, 2020
type here...

South Korean Air Force receives first Cheongung-II missile defense systems

NewsAviation
By Gu Min-cheol
Modified date:

South Korean arms maker LIG Nex1 has announced that it has delivered the first battery of the Cheongung II medium-range surface-to-air missile systems to the Republic of Korea Air Force.

According to a company news release, the South Korean Air Force has taken delivered the first Cheongung II (Block-II) missile defense system on 26 November.

The Cheongung II, also known as KM-SAM, is a mid-range surface-to-air guided missile that can respond effectively to mid/high altitude aerial threats. It has a stated maximum range of 50km with an altitude of 20km.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

South Korean officials reported that a new missile defense system designed to replace aging MIM-23 HAWK (Cheolmae) air defense systems. In comparison with HAWK, the Cheongung is more suited for electronic warfare and shows higher accuracy. Preparation time is short and its single radar can attack multiple targets at once, requiring only a small number of people for operation.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

SIGN UP