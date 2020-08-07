South Korea unveils new fighter jet radar designed for air dominance

A prototype of the Active Electronically Scanning Array (AESA) radar locally developed in South Korea for the country’s upcoming future fighter jet was unveiled at a joint ceremony held by Agency for Defense Development, Hanwha Systems, and Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

A new radar is the core gadget for Korea’s indigenous KF-X fighter jets, which provides detection and tracking of multiple air, ground, naval targets by radiating beams from its airborne platforms.

AESA radar can detect and track hundreds of ground targets, and this capability can be applied to hunting down North Korea’s transporter erector launchers (TEL).



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



The new radar is expected to perform better than a fire control radar of the recent version of the F-16 fighter jets.