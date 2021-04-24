South Korea, Thailand reach agreement on additional T-50TH trainer jets

South Korean media on Apr. 23, reported that Korea Aerospace Industries, or KAI, and the Thailand government have reached an agreement on the next batch of T-50TH lead-in fighter trainers.

The story was first reported by reporter Min-Seok Kim, which cited industry sources.

According to industry sources, the Thai government and KAI have agreed on two additional T-50TH aircraft to enhance the Royal Thai Air Force’s airpower and efficient pilot training.

The T-50TH is a special version of the T-50 Golden Eagle developed for Thailand.

The T-50 Golden Eagle is a family of South Korean supersonic advanced jet trainers and light combat aircraft, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) with Lockheed Martin. The T-50 is South Korea’s first indigenous supersonic aircraft and one of the world’s few supersonic trainers.

As noted by the KAI, T-50 proved its superior performances and transcendent training efficiency through field operation and expanding its footprint in the global market since 2011 to Indonesia, Iraq and the Philippines, Thailand.

The T-50TH developed to train and prepare pilots for the F-16 and JAS-39, replacing trainers such as L-39s in service with the Royal Thai Air Force. The T-50TH lead-in fighter trainers developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) with Lockheed Martin.

The Royal Thai Air Force currently operates 12 T-50TH and ordered an upgrade program for its fleet in May of 2019.

The first two of KAI T-50TH aircraft serial 40101 and 40102, 401st Squadron arrived at Wing 4 RTAF Base Takhli, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand on January 2018.