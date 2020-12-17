South Korea set to order MH-60R SeaHawk helicopters

On Tuesday, the South Korean Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA) has reported that the MH-60R SeaHawk helicopter was chosen as the winner of the long-awaited Maritime Operational Helicopter-II program.

According to a press release issued 15 Dec. by DAPA, a total of 12 MH-60R helicopters will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy by 2025, boosting anti-submarine warfare capability.

Earlier in August 2019, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon’s top arms broker, announced that the U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $800 million foreign military sale to the Republic of Korea for 12 MH-60R SeaHawk multi-mission helicopters with support.

Delivery of the helicopters is expected to be finished by 2025.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on August 7, for which Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the primary contractor.

As noted by the company, MH-60R is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.