Thursday, December 17, 2020
type here...

South Korea set to order MH-60R SeaHawk helicopters

NewsMaritime Security
By Gu Min-Cheol
Modified date:
Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka

On Tuesday, the South Korean Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA) has reported that the MH-60R SeaHawk helicopter was chosen as the winner of the long-awaited Maritime Operational Helicopter-II program.

According to a press release issued 15 Dec. by DAPA, a total of 12 MH-60R helicopters will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy by 2025, boosting anti-submarine warfare capability.

Earlier in August 2019, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon’s top arms broker, announced that the U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $800 million foreign military sale to the Republic of Korea for 12 MH-60R SeaHawk multi-mission helicopters with support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Delivery of the helicopters is expected to be finished by 2025.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on August 7, for which Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the primary contractor.

As noted by the company, MH-60R is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

An infographic created about the MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter. Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

SIGN UP