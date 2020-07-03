Friday, July 3, 2020
type here...

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Defense & SecurityNews
Saloni Walimbe
By Saloni Walimbe
Modified date:
Photo by 1st Lt. Aaron DeCapua, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade

Recommended

Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
View Post
Aviation

Sierra Nevada gets $700M contract to provide AC/MC-130J fleet with advanced electronic warfare technology

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $700 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM)...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
View Post
Aviation

Chinese new Z-8G transport helicopters spotted near disputed Himalayan border

China’s new Z-8G transport helicopters were recently spotted during a large-scale military exercise near a disputed Himalayan border. The new Z-8G helicopters attached to an...
View Post
Subscribe

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial sector, recent years have seen rapid democratization of technologies that could potentially even be weaponized.

Given this progress, throughout the years, the world of security has changed tremendously, the intensity of which is manifested through the consistent advancements in smart weapons market. Economies across the globe are involved in persistent efforts to upgrade and enhance their munitions infrastructure, in order to maintain optimum protection against increasingly severe national security threats.

Modern conflict resolution and defense solutions call for advanced weaponry technology with a broader range, a trend that is expected to hold true even as years progress. The growing emphasis on smart weapons industry development is a pivotal feature of this phenomenon.

Smart weapons – Tracing their evolution

Smart weapons, or smart munitions refer to weapons that leverage computerized guidance systems to navigate to their targets. Advancements in sensor, algorithm, and processor technologies, among others, are paving the way for the potential development of fully autonomous weaponry in the forthcoming years.

These technologically advanced munitions are guided mostly using television/infrared, laser, or satellite systems. On the basis of weapon type, this industry can be classified into missiles, including air-to-ground missiles or surface-to-air missiles, munitions such as smart bombs, precision artillery ammunition, sensor fused weapons or electromagnetic pulse weapons, guided rockets such as anti-submarine rockets, anti-tank rockets, air-to-surface rockets or air-to-air rockets, as well as guided projectiles or firearms, smart bullets, among others.

The earliest known references to autonomous weaponry date back to 1916, in a US patent application for an aerial torpedo. This weapon, known in modern terminology as a lock-before-launch guided bomb, was designed to be dropped straight over a shop, via aircraft.

The term “smart weapons”, however, was coined first in the early 70s, following its usage by the USAF as a distinguishing factor between laser and TV-guided smart munitions and other ‘dumb’ munitions. The usage of the term has widened since and is now applied to nearly any weapon with a certain degree of intelligence or autonomous guidance capability, which can detect and attack targets with minimal external or human support. Guided weapons have gained immense traction over the decades, with an increasing focus of global defense authorities committed to developing these technologies.

The emergence of the smart weapons market stems mainly from rising global pressure to mitigate civilian casualties and collateral damages resulting from the carpet-bombing of entire cities or areas during wars or international conflicts. This was evident especially in the aftermath of the world wars, with over 10 million and 50 million civilian fatalities recorded in WWI and WWII respectively.

Additionally, smart weapons technology also helps mitigate risk to assets. Conversion kits to smart weapons, such as JASSM (joint air-to-surface standoff missile), for instance, have equipped conventional bombs with fire and forget capability.

How laser and other modern technologies are reshaping military operation

Modern defense systems are highly reliant on connectivity and precision guidance technologies to achieve optimum real-time information and situational awareness. This is made possible by the integration of IoT and other connected technologies within the military infrastructure, allowing soldiers access to more efficient, powerful, and effective weaponry. In this context, with defense budgets being increased steadily across nations, smart weapons market is likely to observe a further surge in revenue.

The amalgamation of defense operations and technology has been envisaged considerably over the years, most notably with the depiction of laser-based weaponry in science fiction narratives. Laser technology in defense applications has been popularized by famous sci-fi franchises in the past, featuring soldiers armed with laser-based guided munitions. This idea is now coming to fruition in reality as well, as the proficiency of laser technology is brought to the forefront by dedicated scientists and researchers.

A notable example of this is the spectral beam combining fiber laser system developed by a team of scientists at Lockheed Martin. The novel smart weapons technology leverages AI (artificial intelligence) to focus multiple fiber lasers into a more powerful single beam. The resulting weapon is a small, laser-powered guided munition, that can identify and launch an attack on the target with extreme precision.

Thus, emerging disruptive technologies are effecting a dramatic change in the way defense, deterrence, and security operations are planned and implemented, at both multilateral and national levels. Laser-based guided munitions are rapidly establishing themselves as a low-cost and highly effective alternative to almost any traditional weapon.

Intensifying global focus on smart weapons technology development initiatives

Nations worldwide have established diverse methods for designing and incorporating smart arms into their armed forces. For instance, each branch of the US Military is in the process of harnessing massive leaps in data processing and image recognition technologies, in an effort to create faster, more precise and increasingly autonomous weaponry.

The Navy is conducting experiments to test a 135-ton vessel, dubbed Sea Hunter, which is designed to patrol the oceans sans crew, as well as identify and launch attacks on submarines autonomously. Meanwhile, the Army is involved in the development of a smart missile system, called the JAGM (Joint Air-to-Ground Missile), to lock in on vehicle targets without human intervention, whereas the Air Force is working on a pilotless variety of the storied F-16 fighter jet, as a part of its SkyBorg program that aims to leverage autonomous weaponry in computer-managed battles.

China is making similar headway in the advancement of the smart weapons industry, with the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) pursuing substantial investments in swarming, robotics, and other artificial intelligence & machine learning applications. For example, the PLARF (PLA Rocket Force) is supposedly leveraging targeting, remote sensing, and decision support use cases to “intelligentize” its missiles, thereby incorporating higher levels of automation in their defense operations.

In many ways, the evolution of new technology has changed the way a smart weapon is defined. The future of precision guidance is a mixture of several variables that will be able to not only utilize but also control technical development and transition. The integration of AI and other progressive technologies undertaken by major smart weapons industry contenders could well make military systems and the prospect of war much less perilous for civilians than at present.

Global Market Insights Inc. has a market report dedicated to smart weapons, available at:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/smart-weapons-market

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s next-generation refueling tanker aircraft perform an elephant walk

Ten U.S. Air Force's refueling tanker aircraft, includes eight newest KC-46A Pegasus and two KC-135s, were a part of Wednesday’s elephant walk exercise at...
Read more
Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
Read more

Related News

Army

Australian Army to receive 251 new Remote Weapon Stations for its protected vehicles

Australia’s Department of Defense and Electro Optic Systems announced on Thursday an agreement for the procurement of 251 new Remote Weapon Stations. "Today’s announcement of...
Read more
Aviation

Sierra Nevada gets $700M contract to provide AC/MC-130J fleet with advanced electronic warfare technology

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $700 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM)...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2.3 billion contract for advanced missile defense radars

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency awarded a massive production contract to Raytheon Missiles & Defense, worth up to $2.3 billion, for seven gallium nitride...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine