Saturday, February 6, 2021
Sikorsky to build six VH-92A helicopters for Biden administration

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Sgt. Hunter Helis

U.S. helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin, will build six additional VH-92A Presidential Helicopters under a $470.8-million contract from the U.S. Navy.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. was awarded a modification to a previous contract from the Naval Air Systems Command for exercises options for the procurement of five Lot Three low rate initial production Presidential Helicopters Replacement Program (VH-92A) aircraft, and associated interim contractor support, two cabin interior reconfiguration kits, support equipment, initial spares, and system parts replenishment.

Under the terms of the contract, known as Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lot 1, Sikorsky will begin deliveries of six VH-92A helicopters in 2021. The remaining production aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and 2023. The contract also provides spares and training support.

The VH-92A will transport the president and vice president of the United States and other officials.

The new aircraft will increase performance and payload over the current Presidential helicopters, VH-3D and VH-60N, which have been serving over 40 years. The VH-92A will provide enhanced crew coordination systems and communications capabilities, plus improve availability and maintainability.

The VH-92A aircraft is based on Sikorsky’s successful and FAA-certified S-92A commercial aircraft, which recently surpassed one million flight hours.

