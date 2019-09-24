Famed U.S. helicopter maker Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin company, has successfully new tactical mission kit, which provides premier situational awareness, mission management and simple sensor integration aboard a newest HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter.

The aircraft, based on the Army’s UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, is modified to perform missions locating and rescuing downed pilots in hostile territory.

The new tactical mission kit includes high-end mission processing for situational awareness, defensive systems, datalinks and onboard mission planning. A leading-edge system provides premier situational awareness, mission management and simple sensor integration.

“This tactical mission kit leverages the knowledge we’ve gained from developing open architecture systems that are easily transportable across multiple aircraft and missions, ultimately leading to reduced lifecycle costs for any program,” said Mission Systems Program Director Scott Breen. “The tactical mission kit is another example of our commitment to open systems that reduce pilot and crew mission management workload while increasing situational awareness in high task load environments.”

The tactical mission kit is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Technical Standard, which allows for greater growth and adaptability for easy sensor, data link, threat warning and countermeasure system changes. The software runs on two fully redundant common mission processors that feature powerful multi-core processing and the ability to drive multiple displays in a small, lightweight package.

The Sikorsky approach for the design and implementation of the tactical mission kit and its open architecture utilizes the same approach and reuse seen on current and future programs such as C-130T, A-10, German P-3C, MH-60R/S, HH-60W and Future Vertical Lift (FVL).