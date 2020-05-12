U.S. defense contractor the Sierra Nevada has announced an agreement with the U.S. Air Force for deliver an additional A-29 Super Tucano for the Combat Aviation Advisor (CAA) mission for Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

The statement noted the aircraft will be the third A-29 delivered under the existing contract, which was announced earlier this year.

Designed to operate in high temperatures and in extremely rugged terrain, the A-29 is a highly maneuverable fourth-generation weapons system capable of delivering precision guided munitions. The aircraft already is being used by the Afghan air force (AFF) for close-air attack, air interdiction, escort and armed reconnaissance.

“SNC is proud of our close partnership with the U.S Air Force, specifically in identifying ways to acquire the additional A-29 at the best value to the U.S. taxpayer and in support of U.S. and allied operations,” said Ed Topps, vice president of tactical aircraft systems and programs for SNC’s ISR, Aviation, and Security (IAS) business area. “SNC is honored to build and deliver the combat-proven A-29 to the U.S. Air Force.”

The undefinitized contracting action by the U.S. Air Force is for SNC, as prime contractor, and its partner, Embraer Defense & Security, to deliver a third A-29 aircraft, as well as ground support equipment, pilot training (including difference training and instructor pilot upgrade training), contractor logistic support, aircraft sparing, and sustainment for AFSOC’s CAA mission, which helps build international partner capacity.

Production of the first two A-29s under this contract is currently underway in Jacksonville, Florida, with planned delivery of the three aircraft in 2021. Training and support activities continue through 2024.

The A-29 is the gold standard of light attack combat and reconnaissance aircraft and has been selected by 15 partner air forces around the world to deliver cost-effective close air support and reconnaissance capabilities.

Last month, the first A-29 for the Nigerian Air Force successfully completed its inaugural flight at the Jacksonville production facility.