Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...

Sierra Nevada gets $700M contract to provide AC/MC-130J fleet with advanced electronic warfare technology

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego

Recommended

Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
View Post
Army

Pentagon awards $2.3 billion contract for advanced missile defense radars

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency awarded a massive production contract to Raytheon Missiles & Defense, worth up to $2.3 billion, for seven gallium nitride...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
View Post
Subscribe

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $700 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the development and procurement of Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) systems.

The U.S Department of Defense said Wednesday that the Sierra Nevada won a $700 million for a contract to develop new Radio Frequency Countermeasures system to integrated onto AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft operated by Air Force Special Operations Command to help protect aircrews from air- and land-based enemy radar and missile systems.

This contract is funded with research, development, test and evaluation appropriation for fiscal 2020; and procurement appropriation for fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020.

- Advertisement -

The RFCM suite is an integrated package of existing and future aircraft defensive systems which provides situational awareness and threat response processing that includes the advanced electronic warfare system, and future defensive systems.

The RFCM suite will provide special operation forces (SOF) operators with accurate and timely situational awareness information and improve aircraft survivability.

“We are excited to expand our solutions for SOF warfighters,” said Bob Horky, Senior Vice President for SNC’s ISR, Aviation and Security business area. “The aircraft they operate need the protection RFCM provides.”

SNC will incorporate Northrop Grumman Corporation’s RFCM system on aircraft to provide threat detection, precision geolocation, and active countermeasure capabilities. Advanced system processing and robust spectrum support significantly improve aircraft survivability in the modern threat environment. SNC’s approach to aircraft survivability emphasizes full platform integration leveraging platform datalinks, integrated processing, and common tactical display systems. SNC used its electromagnetic and aerodynamic modeling expertise to maximize the performance of the installed system.

SNC is a leading integrator for special mission aircraft, including USSOCOM AC‑130J and MC‑130J aircraft. As a significant supplier to the AC-130J Ghostrider Precision Strike Package and the prime contractor for the MC-130J Commando II Airborne Mission Networking systems, SNC brings novel approaches to integrating innovative technology to airborne platforms.

SNC is committed to providing customers with full usage rights, breaking original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vendor lock and supporting maximized innovation, enhanced competition and reduced system life-cycle costs.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
Read more
Aviation

Chinese new Z-8G transport helicopters spotted near disputed Himalayan border

China’s new Z-8G transport helicopters were recently spotted during a large-scale military exercise near a disputed Himalayan border. The new Z-8G helicopters attached to an...
Read more
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
Read more
Aviation

J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

German, Spanish Eurofighters will receive the world’s most capable fighter jet radar

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that German and Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet will be equipped with the world's most capable fighter jet radar. The company’s...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army selects Northrop Grumman to sustain VADER systems

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it been selected by the Army to sustain the VADER, short for Vehicle and Dismount and...
Read more
Army

India deploys 36,000 troops to contested Himalayan border

India has deployed more than 36,000 troops along a disputed Himalayan border, according to local sources. Indian troops and weapons were moved after the Chinese...
Read more
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine