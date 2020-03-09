Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has confirmed that the U.S. Air Force decided to purchase its newest A-29 light attack aircraft.

SNC was awarded an undefinitized contracting action by the U.S. Air Force to provide A-29 aircraft ground support equipment, pilot training (including difference training and instructor pilot upgrade training), contractor logistic support, aircraft sparing and sustainment for the Combat Air Advisor mission for Air Force Special Operations Command.

“SNC is honored to build and deliver the combat-proven A-29 to the U.S. Air Force,” said Mark Williams, vice president of aviation strategic plans and programs for SNC’s IAS business area. “The U.S Air Force will now have the opportunity to deploy the A-29 in support of U.S. and allied operations. This acquisition provides long-overdue capabilities to the warfighter and best value to the U.S. taxpayer.”

The A-29 is a versatile and powerful turboprop aircraft and is known for its rugged and durable design, which allows it to perform operations from unimproved runways and at forward operating bases in austere environments and rugged terrain.

The A-29 is the gold standard of light attack combat and reconnaissance aircraft. Work begins immediately under this award in Jacksonville, Florida, and Centennial, Colorado. Aircraft deliver in 2021, and training and support activities continue through 2024.

The A-29 is the only light attack aircraft in the world with a U.S. Air Force Military Type Certificate.

The A-29 has already been selected by 14 partner air forces around the world to deliver cost-effective close air support and reconnaissance capabilities. For more than a decade, U.S. Special Forces have sought to secure the A-29 for close air support and reconnaissance operations.