A journalist and military aviation analyst, Babak Taghvaee has released on its Twitter account the shocking footage captured the moment the Mi-17 utility helicopter of Syrian Arab Air Force was shot-down over Al-Nayrab.

The 70-second video, shared by the analyst, shows that rebel forces have downed a regime helicopter over the city of Idlib in Syria earlier today.

The helicopter was downed south of Idlib city, where rebels supported by Turkish artillery were advancing near the town of Nairab to push back Russian-led forces, Abdulah al Shami, a commander in a coalition of mainstream rebel factions, told Reuters.

On Monday evening, Turkish forces hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria’s rebel-held northwest, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.