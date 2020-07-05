Sunday, July 5, 2020
type here...

Serbia receives Chinese-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

NewsAviationPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Serbia demonstrates new domestically produced artillery rocket system

Defense industry leaders in Serbia presented the home-built modular Oganj self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing several different guided and unguided artillery rockets...
View Post
Army

Serbia unveils new M-20 6×6 armoured fighting vehicle

The "Zastava TERVO" company from Kragujevac has unveiled its new M-20 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle during the visit of the Minister of Defence, Aleksandar...
View Post
Army

Serbia unveils new generation of M-84 main battle tank

Ministry of the Defense Republic of Serbia has unveiled a new generation of M-84 main battle tanks that will be designated as M-84 AS1. On...
View Post
Army

Serbian Armed Forces tested advanced version of OGANJ missile system

Last week, the Serbian Armed Forces carried out a test missile firing from a modular OGANJ system with an LRSVM M18 armoured cab. The test...
View Post
Aviation

Belarus hands over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia

Belarus has officially handed over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia as part of military-technical aid, according to Belarus' media reports. According to several media...
View Post
Subscribe

Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China.

The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned aircraft systems, with strike capabilities, was formally handed over at Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic Air Base in Batajnica on 4 July.

The CH-92A is a medium-altitude, long-endurance-class UAV purposed for reconnaissance and attack operations. It is developed by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), also known as the 11th Academy of CASC, or 701st Research Institute.

Serbia received a multipurpose UAV which can carry laser guided rocket and bombs for attacking role.

The Serbian army is the first in the region to be equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles CH-92A, whose combat radius exceeds 250 kilometers, the maximum flight altitude is 5000 meters and the speed is slightly less than 200 kilometers per hour.

The CH-92A armed drones system is a multifunctional system that can be used to perform a wide range of tasks, such as reconnaissance from airspace, accurate determination of the coordinates of observed targets on the ground, automatic tracking of moving targets on the ground, reconnaissance on the battlefield, artillery correction fire assessment of the effects of exposure, laser-guided missile attacks on targets on the ground, laser irradiation of the target.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The Army announced in a...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army gets new compact sniper system

Last month, Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division became the first combat troops to receive a cutting edge compact...
Read more
Army

Ukrainian Army takes delivery of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine has taken delivery of another batch of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers, Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm announced on...
Read more
Army

Russia develops new radar for tracking hypersonic-speed threats

The 'Krasnaya Zvezda' newspaper cited Russia’s Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Sergei Surovikin as saying that Russian specialists are developing a new radar system...
Read more

Related News

Army

Russia develops new radar for tracking hypersonic-speed threats

The 'Krasnaya Zvezda' newspaper cited Russia’s Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Sergei Surovikin as saying that Russian specialists are developing a new radar system...
Read more
Defense & Security

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial...
Read more
Aviation

35 years of lethality: U.S. Air Force celebrates B-1’s history

Thirty-five years ago, the first B-1B Lancer long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber was delivered to the U.S. Air Force. On June 29th, 1985, at 1:55...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2.3 billion contract for advanced missile defense radars

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency awarded a massive production contract to Raytheon Missiles & Defense, worth up to $2.3 billion, for seven gallium nitride...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine