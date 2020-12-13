Saudi Arabia receives final F-15SA advanced fighter aircraft

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has announced that Saudi Arabia has received into service its final F-15SA advanced fighter aircraft.

The details were given in an 11 December media release, to announce the final F-15SA advanced fighter aircraft were delivered to the Royal Saudi Air Force – a key milestone supporting the National Defense Strategy imperative to strengthen alliances and attract new partners.

As the organization responsible for delivering new capabilities to the warfighter, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center manages nearly all Foreign Military Sales cases for the Air Force. These cases enhance the defense capabilities of, and improve interoperability with, international partners to strengthen future coalition operations and act as a force multiplier for the Air Force.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The production ferry flight marks the final deliveries of the Boeing-produced aircraft included in the terms of a $29 billion foreign military sales agreement reached in 2010.

The F-15SA is an advanced version of the F-15S currently operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force.

“The F-15 Strike Eagle is a world-renowned dual role fighter with an already exemplary reputation. These dramatically advanced versions of that battle-tested platform provide a strong deterrent capability to potential aggressors and strengthen our long and important relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Col. Ronald E. Dunlap III, AFLCMC F-15SA Security Assistance program manager. “I’m extremely proud of our AFLCMC team working with Boeing and alongside the Royal Saudi Air Force over the past several years to deliver this vital capability.”

The new aircraft sports a digital electronic warfare suite, fly-by-wire flight control system, an infrared search-and-track system, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, advanced cockpit displays and Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems among many other advancements.

In addition to the new aircraft, the FMS case also includes associated spares, stores, simulators, training, technical documentation, base construction and other related logistical and program support.