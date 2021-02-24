Saudi Arabia awards contract to Science Technology for Eagle unmanned aircraft

Science Technology company announced on Tuesday an agreement worth about $266 million (1 billion riyals) to produce a new Eagle unmanned aircraft.

The contract award from the Ministry of Defense – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enables the company to launch production and delivery of new Eagle unmanned aircraft for the Royal Saudi Armed Forces.

Approximately one year earlier, the Science Technology-led defense industry team stated that “Ambitious project of new unmanned combat aerial vehicle is designing to support counterinsurgency (COIN) attack missions, reconnaissance, and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), light precision attack, deep air support (DAS), maritime patrol, and internal defense missions.”

The key benefit of the new unmanned aircraft by the Science Technology-led team is using the latest advanced technology, relatively low cost and free market access.

Сompany representatives have not released specifications of the new UAV. However, it is expected that drones can carry multiple mission payloads to include: electro-optical/infrared units, multi-mode maritime surveillance radar, laser designators, and various weapons packages.

Science Technology is a Saudi Arabian corporation that was established to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. Science Technology is an established player in the Saudi defense market with a proven track record of sales collaboration with all major KSA military and homeland security government agencies.