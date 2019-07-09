Analysis of commercial satellite imagery from 11 June suggests that Russia deployed MiG-21 Fishbed interceptor aircraft to its Hmeymim airbase in Latakia, Syria.

Satellite imagery released by military enthusiast Samir’s Twitter page on 7 Jule shows Soviet-era MiG-21 fighter aircraft at Hmeymim airbase. This airbase is a component of Russian permanent military contingent stationed in Syria.

“MiG-21 at Hmeymim airbase in Latakia seems to be the latest addition to the Russian air force’s arsenal in Syria,” he said on Twitter.

At this moment there is no exact information about the purpose of the appearance of the legendary Soviet MiG-21 fighter on the Russian base, but aviation geeks on Twitter began debating suggest that this is one of the Syrian aircraft that will be installed as a monument at the entrance to the airbase.

The most widely produced supersonic jet fighter of all time, the MiG-21 Fishbed is an incredibly prolific aircraft. The Fishbed project had been set up in the mid-50s , as a natural evolution of arrow-wing fighters.

Approximately 60 countries over four continents have flown the MiG-21, and it still serves many nations six decades after its maiden flight.