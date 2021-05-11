Sale of Aegis Combat System to Canada approved

The U.S. State Department recently approved the potential sale to Canada of more than $1.7 billion worth of integrated naval weapons system produced by Lockheed Martin, according to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The possible deal covers four Shipsets of the AEGIS Combat System (ACS); one AEGIS Combat System Computer Program; four Shipsets of AN/SPY-7 Solid State Radar Components; four Shipsets of Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC); and three Shipsets of the MK 41 Vertical Launch System.

It is also important to note that DSCA said that also included is Mode 5/S capable Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) equipment; early ACS development activities for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) Project to include U.S. Government and contractor representative engineering activities supporting design, integration, testing, technical documentation, modeling, and training.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress, and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world,” DSCA said in its announcement.

In addition, its notice says that this proposed sale will increase Canadian maritime forces’ interoperability with the United States and other allied forces, as well as their ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest by delivering the first AEGIS-capable Canadian Surface Combatant.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.