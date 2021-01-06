SAFE Boats secures $19.9 million Pentagon contract for MK VI patrol boats for Ukraine

American-owned aluminum boat manufacturer was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to provide its Mark (MK) VI patrol boats to Ukraine.

SAFE Boats International LLC was awarded a $19.9 million contract for the construction of two new MK VI patrol boats, according to the Pentagon contract announcements.

“SAFE Boats International LLC, Bremerton, Washington, was awarded a $19,969,119 not-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for long lead time material and associated pre-production and planning support for two MK VI patrol boats to be delivered to the government of Ukraine,” said in an announcement.

Also noted that work will be performed in Rock Hill, South Carolina (69%); Kent, Washington (21%); Woodinville, Washington (5%); Bellingham, Washington (4%); and Seattle, Washington (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

The MK VI Patrol Boats are globally transportable and can operate from amphibious ship well decks to forward locations while partnering with allied navies at a new and more effective level. Additionally, the MK VI Patrol Boats will also provide enhanced capabilities such as speed to range to maneuverability.

The patrol boats can reach speeds in excess of 35 knots and have a range of more than 600 nautical miles.

In addition, earlier in Jun 2020, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced that the U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $600 million foreign military sale of sixteen Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine.