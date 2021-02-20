Saab delivers third GlobalEye aircraft to United Arab Emirates

Sweden’s aerospace and defense concern Saab announced that it delivered the third GlobalEye aircraft to the United Arab Emirates on 20 February 2021.

This follows Saab’s previous deliveries of GlobalEye in April and September 2020.

The United Arab Emirates has ordered a total of five GlobalEye aircraft.

“Completing three deliveries of a solution as advanced as GlobalEye in less than a year proves Saab’s solid expertise as a provider of high-technology solutions and our focus on meeting our commitments, especially given the current circumstances. By handling the entire process, including sensor development and integration, we are uniquely in control of every critical part of this complex programme”, says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is Saab’s latest airborne early warning and control solution. It provides exceptional air, maritime and ground surveillance in a single platform. GlobalEye combines Saab’s Erieye Extended Range Radar and a range of additional advanced sensors with the ultra-long range Global 6000 aircraft from Bombardier.