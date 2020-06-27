Sunday, June 28, 2020
Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and “escorted” them away from the Russian border.

The Russian Defense Ministry also published a short video of the interception and escort taken from the cockpit of a Su-30 fighter aircraft.

In a news release 26 June, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Su-30s detected U.S. Navy P-8A “Poseidon” patrol plane, RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and a US air force KC-135 tanker aircraft approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the neutral waters of the Blck Sea.

The crew of a Russian fighter jet approached the air objects at a safe distance, the release said. It also noted that U.S. planes immediately changed the direction of flight from the state border of the Russian Federation.

The flight of the Russian combat aircraft took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

After completing the task, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home airfield.

 

