Russian Su-27 fighter again intercept U.S. spy planes over Black Sea

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported that the Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a U.S. Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea.

According to the Ministry, earlier on Wednesday, Russian airspace control systems detected two aerial targets flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea towards Russia’s border.

“A Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District’s air defense alert unit was scrambled to identify the targets. The Russian aircraft approached both planes at a safe distance and identified them as a RC-135 reconnaissance plane of the U.S. Air Force and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane of the U.S. Navy,” the statement reads.



After turning the two US planes away from the Russian border, the Su-27 fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the National Defense Management Center pointed out.

“The Russian Su-27 fighter jet’s flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules for the use of airspace. The US planes were prevented from violating Russia’s state border,” the statement added.

Wednesday’s intercept follows similar encounters earlier this month in which Russian Su-35 fighter jets intercepted U.S. nuclear-capable bomber over the Sea of Okhotsk and Su-27 fighters intercepted P-8 and RC-135 planes over the Black Sea.