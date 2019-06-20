Three nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force have violated Japanese airspace on 20 June, according to NHK.

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, quoting Japan Air Self-Defense Force officials, reported that Japan’s airspace was violated in the southern prefecture of Okinawa and Hatidze Island in the Philippine Sea. It is reported that Japan had scrambled military jets to intercept Russian military aircraft that entered the country’s airspace several times through the day.

The Russian military denied flying over Japanese airspace. On this on Thursday, June 20, reports RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The military department noted that Russian planes at certain stages were escorted by Japan Air Self Defense Force fighter jets. The report also notes that this was a planned flight over neutral waters. The flight duration was more than 14 hours.