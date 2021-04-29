Thursday, April 29, 2021
type here...

Russian Navy weapon test ended in failure after cruise missile failed

NewsMissiles & Bombs
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian Navy upgraded frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov tried and failed to launch a test Kalibr-NK cruise missile during trials.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov, Russia’s upgraded project 1155M frigate, tried to launch a test version of the Kalibr cruise missile, but almost immediately after launch, the missile went into uncontrolled flight and crashed close to the ship itself.

As a result of the incident, the ship itself and its crew were not injured.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov underwent repairs and an upgrade at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate capable of fighting ground, naval and underwater targets.

Russian media reported that the frigate received the latest Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems and the most advanced artillery armament. Its firepower increased several-fold compared to the original designation. The warship currently carries two versatile shipborne launchers for 16 Kalibr-NK and Oniks cruise missiles and eventually for Tsirkon hypersonic weapons.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP