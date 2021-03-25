Russian Navy preps for Zircon hypersonic missile tests in Barents Sea

The Russian Navy is preparing for new tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile system in the Barents Sea, according to a recent service news release.

Russia’s new 3M22 Zircon, also sometimes transliterated as Tsirkon, an anti-ship hypersonic missile is on track for initial fielding in the first half of 2022.

The details were given in a 24 March media release, to announce the Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov operational in the Northern Fleet’s division of missile ships has deployed to the Barents Sea for test-launches of Zircon hypersonic missiles.

“The crew of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov has deployed to the Barents Sea where it will practice some elements of a combat training course and conduct firings from its missile and artillery weapons against sea targets,” the Russian Navy press office said.

After the combat exercises in the Barents Sea, the frigate will return to its home naval base of Severomorsk, it said.

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is among the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warships. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018.

In late 2020, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov participated in the trials of Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. During the trials, the warship performed several successful missile firings.