Russian Navy deploys stealth patrol vessel to Syria

The Russian Navy had deployed its latest patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachev to the naval base at Tartus on the north Syrian coast.

The Project 22160 patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev was filmed heading cruising down the Bosphorus. The video was posted on social media by Bosphorus-based naval observer Cavit Ege Tulça.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has confirmed that the Dmitry Rogachev patrol vessel passed through Bosporus and Dardanelles straits towards the Mediterranean region.

“The ship crew carries out transition from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, where it will perform tasks within the permanent operational unit of the Russian Navy,” the Fleet press service said.

The announcement added that the ship will reinforce the Naval group in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet activity plan.

The Dmitry Rogachev, the second ship of Project 22160, was commissioned in 2019, and performs duties within the Black Sea Fleet. The third ship, the Pavel Derzhavin, was commissioned in November 2020.

The warship of Project 22160 is stealth, large patrol ship being constructed for the Russian Navy. The vessels are primarily intended for duties such as patrol, monitoring and protection in open and closed seas. The first ship was laid down in February 2014.

The ships of this class feature sea endurance of 60 days, are capable of developing a speed of 30 knots and displace about 1,700 tonnes. They have a crew of about 80 and an operating range of up to 6,000 nautical miles.