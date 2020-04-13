A Youtube channel claiming to be of a Russian pilot of a fighter jet released previously unseen video footage that showed Polish F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets that intercepted the Russian military plane.

The 1-minute video show the Polish Air Force’s F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets intercepting allegedly Su-27 Flanker fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-22 (NATO reporting name Coot-B) aircraft that were flying (in international airspace) along the Baltic coast heading towards Kaliningrad.

The exact location and time when the video was made are not reported.

It is worth noting that the F-16 fighter of the Polish Air Force was forced to extend the landing gear in order to slow down its progress in relation to the low-speed IL-22 aircraft.

Some 11 Il-22M11 (most of those upgraded to the -RT variant) are reportedly in service with the Russian Air Force.

In August 2018, RIA Novosti reported that the Russian Air Force will receive five additional Il-22 converted to the Il-22M11 variant. Two planes had to be delivered by November 10, 2019, and three by November 10, 2021, according to the Russian State agency.