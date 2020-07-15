Russian military helicopters spotted along Armenian-Turkish border

Russian military helicopters were spotted flying close to the border between Armenia and Turkey right after Turkish foreign minister strongly condemned a deadly Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops.

According to the Sputnik Armenia, no patrolling is carried out in this area.

Turkey on Monday warned Armenia to respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, noting that Ankara will stand with Baku “with all it has.”

- Advertisement -

In a televised live interview with national broadcaster TRT Haber, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu strongly condemned a deadly attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani troops.

Cavusoglu’s remarks came shortly after four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in a border clash with Armenian troops on Sunday.

He called on Armenia to “pull its head together” and said that Turkey stands with Azerbaijan “with all it has.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement also called on the conflicting parties to exercise restrain, and establish a cease-fire.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses serious concern over the sharp escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12…” the statement said, offering condolences to the bereaved.

Moscow said further escalation is “unacceptable” as it threatens regional security, and expressed readiness to provide any assistance in easing the tensions.

It is worth noting that Russia has military contingent in Armenia at military base in Gyumri.

Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, has been illegally occupied since 1991 through Armenian military aggression.