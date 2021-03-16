Russian military helicopter violates Ukrainian airspace

A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter violated Ukrainian airspace over the Sumy region on Tuesday.
Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko says the military helicopter made the airspace violation on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Sumy region.
Andriy Tsaplienko also released a short video showing a Russian Hip medium-lift helicopter that flew into Ukrainian airspace at an altitude of 100 meters near Krasnopillya.
Russian military aircraft and helicopters regularly briefly invade Ukrainian airspace, thereby provoking tensions in the region.
Russia’s Mi-8/17 family of helicopters, which includes the utility-oriented “Hip” and special assault versions (Mi-8AMTSh), is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed by the Soviet Union, and now produced by Russia.
In addition to its most common role as a transport helicopter, the Mi-8 is also used as an airborne command post, armed gunship, and reconnaissance platform.