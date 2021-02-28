Russian military helicopter crashes in Syria

Multiple news outlets reported that a Russian military helicopter crashed in northeast Syria.

Syrian media on Feb. 28, reported that a Russian helicopter crashed in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, north of Syria’s Hasakah, two kilometers from the former dairy farm that Russian forces use as their base.

Also stated that one pilot killed, three persons injured in a helicopter crash.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that a Russian Mi-35 attack helicopter has made an emergency landing in Syria while patrolling the sky over the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The ministry clarified that the military helicopter had not come under fire, but was forced to land due to a technical issue.

After landing, the crew was promptly taken to an airfield by a rescue team, the ministry stated, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

No further details have been provided at this time.

*This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.