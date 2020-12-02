Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...

Russian MiG-31 Foxhound interceptors deploy near Alaska

NewsAviation
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:

Russian Pacific Fleet’s press office says that Russia has deployed MiG-31 Foxhound long-range interceptor to their base in Anadyr, in the Chukotka region opposite the U.S. Alaska state.

“To enhance the aviation component in the Arctic zone, the crews of the MiG-31BM high-altitude fighter-interceptors of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation took up air defense combat duty at the Anadyr airfield. Currently, the aviation unit is working out issues of interaction with ground-based air defense systems when performing missions as intended.” the press service reported.

Chukotka’s proximity to Alaska makes it a highly sensitive region. It is Russia’s second-least populated region, with about 50,500 inhabitants, and its infrastructure is poor. Many rural inhabitants still rely on traditional hunting and reindeer-herding.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MiG-31Foxhound is a two-seat all-weather supersonic long-range interceptor. It was the first Soviet combat plane of the fourth generation as developed in the 1970s.

The latest version of the interceptor, called the MiG-31BM, is designated to intercept air targets at long ranges inaccessible for strikes by standard fighter jets. The fighters of this type are capable of providing network-centric combat control while operating with other aircraft. The MiG-31BM is furnished with a phased array radar. The fighters of this type can employ R-33 long-range air-to-air missiles and R-73 short-range air-launched weapons.

The MiG-31BM is 21.62 meters long and has a maximum takeoff weight of 46.2 tonnes. The fighter jet can develop a maximum speed of 3,000 km/h at a high altitude and has a service ceiling of 20,600 meters. The fighter jet furnished with four R-33 missiles and two suspended fuel tanks has an operating range of 3,000 km. The MiG-31BM is outfitted with a mid-air refueling system and two D-30F6 engines with a take-off thrust of 15,500 kgf each.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

SIGN UP