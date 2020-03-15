A Mil Mi-35M (NATO reporting name: Hind-E) helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces accidentally fired a volley at a residential building in Chita, the Lenta.ru reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Russian Cheryomushki Air Base that located 5 km northwest of Chita. on March 15, according to multiple media reports.

During the maintenance procedure for the helicopter gun, a malfunction occurred, due to which a 23 mm caliber projectile fired and crashed into the wall of an apartment building.

No one was injured in the incident. The blow turned out to be weak, he damaged the glazing and balcony on the third floor of the building.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the incident with an accidental attack on an apartment building in Chita. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“There was one random shot from an air gun, there were no injuries,” the department commented.