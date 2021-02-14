Russian heavy maritime patrol plane makes emergency landing

Russian Navy pilots reported the problem while flying a heavy Tu-142 heavy, long-range maritime patrol plane.

During a routine flight, a Tu-142 (NATO reporting name: Bear F/J) of the Northern Fleet suffered an engine issue that prompted the pilots to make an emergency landing, according to a local media report published Sunday.

The decision to make an emergency landing was made by the aircraft commander. He terminated the mission and landed at the departure airfield. The reasons for the incident are being investigated by the Northern Fleet Commission.

The Tu-142 anti-submarine turboprop was later forced into the landing at the Airbase in the village of Fedotovo in the Vologda region landing at 8:35 Moscow time.

The Tupolev Tu-142 is a Soviet-era maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft derived from the Tu-95 turboprop strategic bomber. A specialised communications variant designated Tu-142MR was tasked with long-range communications duties with Soviet ballistic missile submarines.