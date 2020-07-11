Saturday, July 11, 2020
Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. spy plane over Sea of Japan

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Russian Su-35S and MiG-35BM fighter jets intercepted U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan on Saturday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.

The Russian military scrambled fighter planes after it saidRC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft flying approached the state border of the Russian Federation over the neutral waters over the Sea of Japan.

“For identification and interception of the target, Su-35S and MiG-31BM fighters from the Air Defense Forces of the Eastern Military District were scrambled, which, after approaching, identified it as a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft RC-135,” the Ministry of Defense said.

According to the service, the fighters escorted the reconnaissance aircraft at a safe distance. When he turned and walked away from the Russian state border, the Su-35S and MiG-31BM returned to the airfield.

Saturday’s intercept follows similar encounters on 1 July in which Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft intercepted RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft as it flew close to the Crimean peninsula.

“On July 1, 2020, the Southern Air District Air Defense On-duty forces timely uncovered the operations of the US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea and escorted them by Russian fighters,” it said in a statement.

