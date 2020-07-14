Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone

NewsAviation
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
MQ-9 Reaper flies a sunrise training mission over Creech Air Force Base, NV, Mar. 25, 2020. Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Silverthorne

Recommended

Army

Russia develops new light air-transportable armored vehicle

Russia’s Military Industrial Company has unveiled the new state-of-the-art family of armored vehicles can carry out a wide variety of missions, including reconnaissance, command...
View Post
Aviation

Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

An F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Air Force said...
View Post
Army

Several Russian soldiers wounded in car bombing in Syria

Several Russian soldiers were wounded Tuesday in a car bombing in northeastern Syria, according to Bild’s foreign policy editor Julian Röpcke. "Massive car bomb attack...
View Post
Aviation

Boeing to build new F-15EX fighter jets for U.S. Air Force

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Company received a $1.2 billion contract July to begin buying the first eight F-15EX fighter jets. The contract, awarded to Boeing,...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force deployed MQ-9 Reaper drone to Estonia for first time

For the first time in history, the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone has been temporarily deployed to Amari Air Base, Estonia. The Scramble Magazine...
View Post
Subscribe

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The crews of the Russian fighters approached the air target within a safe distance and identified him as MQ-9 Reaper multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft.

The MQ-9 Reaper is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. Given its significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons — it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, today, Russian fighter jets also intercepted U.S. Navy P-8A “Poseidon” patrol plane and RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft.

The Russian pilots have been regularly intercepting U.S. planes approaching Russia’s borders lately.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
Read more
Aviation

Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

An F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Air Force said...
Read more
Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more
Army

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets. U.S. defense company NG announced on...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine