Sunday, July 26, 2020
type here...

Russian fighter intercept U.S. patrol aircraft on spying mission

NewsAviationMaritime SecurityVideo
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Arhive photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua

Recommended

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy will improve MH-60R/S helicopter survivability

The U.S. Navy is focusing on integrating the APR-39C(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver into the MH-60R and MH-60S to improve the survivability of helicopters and...
View Post
Maritime Security

Spanish Seahawk helicopter airlifts injured sailor from U.S. Navy destroyer

The Dumskaya.net news agency has reported that Spanish SH-60 Seahawk helicopter from frigate Alvaro de Bazen (F101) airlifted an injured sailor from a U.S....
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy warships conducts operations with Indian Navy

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group with Indian Navy ships are conducting cooperative operations in the Indian Ocean, according to a press release issued Thursday...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy destroyer USS Porter participates in exercise Sea Breeze 2020

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) entered the Black Sea July 19, 2020 to participate in exercise Sea Breeze 2020. This is Porter’s...
View Post
Maritime Security

General Dynamics awarded $13 million Knifefish underwater drone contract modification

General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded a $13,5 million contract modification for the Surface Mine Countermeasure...
View Post
Subscribe

The Russian National Defense Control Center claimed that Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft over the Black Sea.

The Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on July 24, 2020, the Center said.

“A Su-27 fighter of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target,” the statement says.

- Advertisement -


The Russian fighter’s crew identified the target as a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane, a service news release states.

After the U.S. plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its airbase. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center said.

“The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 plane proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace,” the Center said.

The P-8A Poseidon, the U.S. Navy’s newest maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, is a multi-mission capable replacement aircraft for the legacy P-3C Orion. It is a militarized version of the Boeing 737 and utilized for a wide-array of missions.

The P-8A’s primary function is anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, according to the U.S. Navy website.

In May, U.S. aerospace giant Boeing marked a milestone with the delivery of its 100th P-8A maritime patrol aircraft to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy received its 100th P-8A aircraft from Boeing on 14 May as the global fleet, which also includes the Indian navy and the Australian and U.K. air forces, approaches 300,000 flight hours of hunting submarines and providing aerial reconnaissance capabilities around the world.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Maritime Security

U.S. Navy returns broken E/A-18G Growler aircraft back to the fleet

The U.S. Navy has announced on Monday that it has returned a broken E/A-18G Growler carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft back to the fleet. “Originally this...
Read more
Army

Lockheed Martin receives $703 million for Hellfire missiles

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a modification to contract for procurement of combat-proven Hellfire air-to-ground missiles. The contract modification, announced...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army moving toward new contract for M203 grenade launchers

The U.S. Army Contracting Command intends to begin soliciting proposals to award a firm fixed price 5-year contract for the production of M203 grenade...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army Abrams accidentally fired on another tank during training exercise

A U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank has been reportedly accidentally firing on another tank during a training exercise at Fort Bliss. On July...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine