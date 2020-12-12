Russian deadly nuclear submarine launches four Bulava ballistic missiles

The Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) Vladimir Monomakh has launched four Bulava intercontinental-range ballistic missiles for the first time, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

“Today, the strategic missile submarine Vladimir Monomakh of the Pacific Fleet fired a salvo of four Bulava ballistic missiles as part of planned combat training activities,” the statement says.

A salvo launch of missiles was carried out from an underwater position from the Sea of Okhotsk at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region, according to a recent service news release.

The Vladimir Monomakh is a new Russian nuclear-powered submarine of Borei-A class. It is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine that is joined the Russian Navy’s Northern and Pacific Fleets.

The new deadly submarine is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

The Borei-A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. All of them can carry 16 Bulava missiles and are also armed with 533mm torpedo tubes.

The R-30 ‘Bulava’ intercontinental ballistic missile had been developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology since the mid-1990s under the direction of Chief Designers Yuri Solomonov and Alexander Sukhodolsky.

According to media reports, the Bulava is a three-stage solid-propellant missile that can carry up to six independently targeted warheads.

Overall, Russia has conducted about 30 test-launches of R-30 missiles since 2005, with about a third of them accompanied by various technical setbacks. The Bulava’s experimental operation started in 2013 when the Russian Navy accepted the Project 955 Borei-class lead missile-carrying submarine for service. In 2018, the Bulava went into service.