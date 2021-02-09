Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Russian AN-12 military aircraft makes hard landing in the Kuril Islands

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

An AN-12 military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force made a hard landing in the Kuril Islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Russian AN-12 military transport aircraft (tail number “09” red) landed slightly to the left of the runway due to a snowstorm on 9 February. The incident occurred as the Antonov AN-12 aircraft came into land at a base in Iturup, known in Japanese as Etorofu.

Officials declined to elaborate about possible damage to the aircraft but noted that while the landing didn’t cause any injuries.

The Antonov AN-12 is a Soviet-era four-engined turboprop transport aircraft.

For more than three decades the AN-12 was the standard medium-range cargo and paratroop transport aircraft and became the basic airplane of the Soviet Union military transport aviation.

A total of 1,248 were eventually built.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

