Russia scrambles Su-35 fighters to intercept U.S. Air Force bomber

Russian newest Su-35 fighter jets were scrambled to chase away U.S. Air Force bomber that approached the Russian border over the Sea of Okhotsk on Friday, news agencies cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying.

The Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean approaching Russia’s state border at about 7 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. Moscow time) on August 7, the Center said.

“Three Su-35S fighters from the Eastern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled one by one to intercept the target, which they identified as a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber and consistently shadowed it over the Sea of Okhotsk,” the National Defense Control Center said.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



No violations of Russia’s state border by the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber were allowed, the Center stressed.

“After the US plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home airfield,” the National Defense Control Center said.

With the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force.

The B-1 can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.