Russia says U.S. military aircraft activity rising around its border

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported about the rise of U.S. military activity over Russia’s border.

On Friday, the Defense Ministry press release said that Russian radars tracked 46 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state border in the past week.

“All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper stressed,” said in a statement.



The National Defense Control Center also reported that a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane over the Black Sea on August 14. In addition, a Russian MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to intercept a U.S. Poseidon reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 13.

In the past week, Russian pilots carried out 342 flight shifts at 77 aerodromes as part of their combat training, the Defense Ministry said.