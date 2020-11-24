Russia says it tracks U.S. Navy destroyer entering the Black Sea

Russian National Defense Control Center has reported that the Russian Navy has been monitoring the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) sailing up the Black Sea.

“The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and means began monitoring the USS Donald Cook, who entered the Black Sea on November 23,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Previously, the U.S. Navy press service announced that guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transited into the Black Sea in support of NATO Allies and partners

This is the seventh time a U.S. Navy ship has visited the Black Sea since the beginning of 2020. The last ship to visit the region was USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in September. While in the Black Sea, Donald Cook will conduct routine maritime security operations that support regional stability, according to a press release.

“Operating in the Black Sea signifies our commitment to partners and allies in the region,” said Cmdr. Kelley Jones, commanding officer of Donald Cook. “It is an important diplomatic mission, and Donald Cook has enjoyed the hospitality of Black Sea countries many times before.”

The Black Sea is a critical waterway for maritime commerce and stability throughout Europe. The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea to work with our NATO Allies and partners, including Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. It is in the world’s best interest to maintain a stable, prosperous Black Sea region and deter aggressive actors who seek destabilization for their own gain.

Donald Cook recently began its 11th patrol of the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with international law, including the Montreux Convention.

Also added that the ship’s operations in the Black Sea strengthens interoperability among NATO allies and partners and demonstrate collective resolve to Black Sea security under Operation Atlantic Resolve.