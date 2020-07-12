Russia reports tracked of 30 foreign planes near borders within a week

Russian fighter jets tracked 30 foreign planes near Russia’s borders within a week, according to the infographics published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday.

“Thirty spy planes of foreign states conducted air reconnaissance along the borders of the Russian Federation and were tracked by Russian radar systems,” the infographics says.

Moreover, two drones flew close to the Russian borders, according to the infographics.

Russian fighter jets from the air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled eight times to intercept foreign aircraft. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the infographics specifies.

Russian Su-35S and MiG-35BM fighter jets intercepted U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan on Saturday.

Saturday’s intercept follows similar encounters on 1 July in which Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft intercepted RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft as it flew close to the Crimean peninsula.

“On July 1, 2020, the Southern Air District Air Defense On-duty forces timely uncovered the operations of the US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea and escorted them by Russian fighters,” it said in a statement.