Russia releases video of Bulava ballistic missiles test

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday has released a short video of the recently Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles test.

Video released 12 December by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the Borei-class ballistic missile submarine Vladimir Monomakh in the Sea of Okhotsk.

Also added that Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Army General Sergei Shoigu informed Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about the final stage of the combat trials to control the strategic offensive forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“During them, the Pacific Fleet’s strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Vladimir Monomakh made a salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from its submerged position at a distance of more than 5,500 kilometers from the Sea of Okhotsk,” Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that “all the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field.”

The Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile had been developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology since the mid-1990s under the direction of Chief Designers Yuri Solomonov and Alexander Sukhodolsky.

According to media reports, the Bulava is a three-stage solid-propellant missile that can carry up to six independently targeted warheads.

The drills for the strategic nuclear forces’ command and control began in Russia on December 9 under the command of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin. The drills involved the hardware of land-based, navy and air components of the Russian strategic nuclear forces. Ballistic and cruise missiles were fired from submarines and land-based launchers as well as from Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces. All the launches were performed as planned.