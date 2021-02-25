Russia receives requests for Su-57E fighters from foreign customers

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has confirmed that it has received a number of requests from foreign customers for the Su-57E multirole fighter aircraft, an official spokesman of the Service told at the IDEX-2021 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

“Requests were received concerning the Su-57E aircraft, although there are no Middle East countries among them. Nevertheless, foreign customers of this region show interest in this airplane as well,” the press service said.

The top priority task is to supply the Su-57 airplane to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Service said. “However, we are ready to start deliberation of this topic in case of interest of our foreign partners,” the press service noted.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Su-57 (NATO nickname Felon) fifth-generation fighter aircraft is intended to neutralize all kinds of aerial, ground-based and above-water targets.

In addition, earlier in December 2020, Russian Aerospace Forces have received the first series-production multi-role fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57.

The Su-57 has had a long and somewhat tortured development, first production example crashed during a flight test last year.