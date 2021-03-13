Russia offers modern fighter jets to complement Turkey’s S-400 air defense systems

Russian media Friday, reported that Russia is ready for negotiations with Turkey on the possible delivery of Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft, if it receives the corresponding request.

Russia hopes to build on its success following a controversial contract to supply S-400 air defense systems to Turkey.

“As for Ankara’s potential plans of purchasing Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, it should be noted that the Turkish side has been informed about their technical specifications in full. If there is a request from Turkey for these planes, we are ready for negotiations on this issue,” the Spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Valeria Reshetnikova said on Friday.

Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter, the spokesperson said.

“The Turkish side has for quite long stated its intention to implement the project of developing its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter. Russia earlier indicated that it was ready to consider the possibility of cooperation under this program. However, we have not received the corresponding request from Ankara so far,” Reshetnikova added.

The deals with Russia have raised concerns that Turkey is drifting closer to Moscow’s sphere of influence.

The S-400’s deal with Russia already has soured relations between the two NATO allies. The United States says the S-400s are a threat to its F-35 fighter jet program and excluded Turkey from that program.