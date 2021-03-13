Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...

Russia offers modern fighter jets to complement Turkey’s S-400 air defense systems

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian media Friday, reported that Russia is ready for negotiations with Turkey on the possible delivery of Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft, if it receives the corresponding request.

Russia hopes to build on its success following a controversial contract to supply S-400 air defense systems to Turkey.

“As for Ankara’s potential plans of purchasing Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, it should be noted that the Turkish side has been informed about their technical specifications in full. If there is a request from Turkey for these planes, we are ready for negotiations on this issue,” the Spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Valeria Reshetnikova said on Friday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter, the spokesperson said.

“The Turkish side has for quite long stated its intention to implement the project of developing its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter. Russia earlier indicated that it was ready to consider the possibility of cooperation under this program. However, we have not received the corresponding request from Ankara so far,” Reshetnikova added.

The deals with Russia have raised concerns that Turkey is drifting closer to Moscow’s sphere of influence.

The S-400’s deal with Russia already has soured relations between the two NATO allies. The United States says the S-400s are a threat to its F-35 fighter jet program and excluded Turkey from that program.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP