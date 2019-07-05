Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jet was sent to intercept a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane flying close to borders in the Crimean peninsula, a spokeswoman from the Ministry of Defense said.

Russian air defense systems detected the U.S. Navy patrol plane it was flying over neutral waters parallel to the Russian border and sent a Sukhoi SU-27 jet to intercept it, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“The Russian SU-27 crew, having approached at a safe distance, identified the aircraft as an American P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft which immediately changed the direction of flight from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the Defense Ministry said.

It is worth noting that this incident, apparently, occurred on Wednesday, July 3, off the coast of Crimea. At least, the data of the specialized portal PlaneRadar indicate that on this day the Boeing P-8A Poseidon of the United States Navy with the board number 169328 was carrying out a reconnaissance mission in the specified area.

The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. The P-8A efficiently conducts anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and humanitarian response. These capabilities are enhanced through secure, interoperable, net-ready systems. While the aircraft is also equipped with high-quality weapon systems, it also has an open architecture to allow for expansion.

The P-8A Poseidon incorporates the 737-800 air frame, -900 wings, a weapons bay and pylons, and operates with a smaller crew. However, it delivers an extended global reach, greater payload capacity, higher operating altitude, and state-of-the art sensors, radars and open-systems architecture.

Later was released footage showing incept of U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.